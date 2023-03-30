New Porsche Cayenne interior revealed

Porsche has released some photos that give us a look at the interior of the new Porsche Cayenne, the car will be made official next month on the 18th of april at Auto Shangai in China.

As we can see from the photos the new Cayenne features display all the way along the dashboard, Porsche says that the car takes some design elements from their Taycan EV.

The de luxe cockpit takes elements of the Taycan electric sports car and transfers them for the first time to a Porsche with a combustion engine. It includes a digital instrument cluster in a so-called curved and free-standing design with variable display options, a redesigned centre console and a latest-generation steering wheel. The automatic gear selector is now located to the right of the steering wheel. This makes room on the centre console for a large air conditioning controller in a sophisticated black panel design. Passengers experience a new level of interaction with the vehicle and the driver via the optional passenger display. Optimised connectivity functions round off the new interior concept.

Drivers and passengers experience a completely new cockpit in the new Porsche Cayenne. It combines an even stronger driver focus with new interactive elements that bring the driving experience to life in a new way for the passenger as well. The instrument cluster is now a fully digital, free-standing, 12.6-inch curved display that does not require a hood cover, thus giving it a modern, slimline appearance. Depending on the equipment level, the driver can choose from up to seven views on the instrument cluster.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Cayenne over at Porsche at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about what the car will look like on the outside.

Source Porsche





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals