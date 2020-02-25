New Polestar Precept concept car to appear at Geneva

Volvo’s performance brand Polestar has revealed a new concept car that will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month the Polestar Precept.

The Polestar Precept is a fully electric four door grand tourer and it comes with Google’s Android Automotive.

The name “Precept” was chosen to emphasise the vehicle’s role in setting out Polestar’s intent as the contemporary electric performance brand. A precept is a manifesto of things to come; a declaration. The car signifies an important milestone for Polestar as a standalone brand, describing a unique design philosophy that remains firmly embedded in Polestar’s brand values: pure, progressive and performance.

“Precept is a declaration, a vision of what Polestar stands for and what makes the brand relevant,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “The car is a response to the clear challenges our society and industry face. This is not a dream of a distant future, Polestar Precept previews future vehicles and shows how we will apply innovation to minimise our environmental impact.

We will have more information about the new Polestar Precept when it is officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

Source Polestar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals