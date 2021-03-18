New Peugeot 308 gets official

The new Peugeot 308 has been made official and the car comes with a range of updates over the previous model.

The car comes with a range of engine options and it features the new Peugeot i-Cockpit and iConnect Advanced infotainment system.

In order to meet its aerodynamic efficiency objective, the new PEUGEOT 308 has not sought to enhance its posture and style on the outside, but on the inside. Thanks to a vast work of architectural optimisation and body pressing performance. The livery of the new PEUGEOT 308 is aligned as closely as possible to its structure. This is particularly visible in the very pronounced wing outlines, without any increase in track.

On the sides, the simple and smooth flank showcases its powerful character with the two sharp squares overhanging the front and rear wheels. The design of the side medallion draws on the history of the brand’s identity (PEUGEOT 205, 208, 308…) but bears the vibrancy of the body work carried out on the silhouette.

