New Peugeot 308 and 308 SW Revealed

The new Peugeot 308 and 308 SW models are set to transform the compact car segment with their bold design and advanced technology. At the heart of this innovation lies the Peugeot 308 electric range, which features an impressive 450 km (WLTP combined cycle). This enhanced range solidifies the Peugeot E-308’s position as a frontrunner in its class, appealing to environmentally conscious drivers who refuse to compromise on style or performance.

The electric model is powered by a 115 kW (156 hp) motor, coupled with a 58.4 kWh battery, delivering dynamic acceleration and smooth regenerative braking. With three adjustable regeneration levels, drivers can optimize energy recovery and enjoy a seamless driving experience tailored to their preferences. Charging is equally convenient, with the ability to go from 20% to 80% in just 32 minutes using a 100 kW public charging station, making long-distance travel a breeze.

Pricing and Availability: A Range of Options for Every Driver

The new Peugeot 308 and 308 SW will be available for order starting in autumn 2025, offering customers a choice of four powertrain options: electric, plug-in hybrid, hybrid, and diesel. The models will be offered in five trims: Style, Allure, GT, GT Exclusive, and Business, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets. While pricing details are expected to be announced closer to the launch date, Peugeot’s commitment to offering a diverse range of options ensures that there will be a model to suit every driver’s needs, whether they prioritize efficiency, performance, or a balance of both.

Design and Features: A Blend of Elegance and Functionality

The Peugeot 308’s striking exterior design is characterized by its illuminated emblem and distinctive three-claw LED light signature, making a bold statement on the road. The aerodynamic design, including strategically placed air intakes and a body-color grille, not only enhances the vehicle’s visual appeal but also contributes to improved efficiency. Inside, the cabin is equally impressive, featuring a 10-inch central touchscreen, customizable ambient lighting, and high-quality materials such as Alcantara® and genuine aluminum, creating a luxurious and inviting atmosphere.

For added versatility, the Peugeot 308 SW offers a spacious and adaptable boot, with a capacity ranging from 598 to 1,487 liters, depending on the configuration. The powered tailgate and three-part folding rear seats make it an ideal choice for families and professionals who require ample storage space without compromising on style or comfort.

Driving Pleasure and Advanced Technology: The Peugeot Experience

Peugeot’s renowned i-Cockpit® takes center stage in the new 308, offering drivers a unique and immersive experience. The compact steering wheel, head-up instrument cluster, and intuitive controls work in harmony to provide a sense of control and engagement behind the wheel. The plug-in hybrid and hybrid models offer a smooth transition to electrification, while the diesel variant caters to long-distance drivers who prioritize fuel efficiency. Advanced features like the MyPeugeot app and connected navigation ensure a seamless and enjoyable driving experience, keeping drivers connected and informed throughout their journey.

Specifications: A Closer Look at the Peugeot 308’s Impressive Features

Electric Model: 115 kW motor, 58.4 kWh battery, 450 km range (WLTP), 32-minute fast charging (20%-80%)

115 kW motor, 58.4 kWh battery, 450 km range (WLTP), 32-minute fast charging (20%-80%) Plug-in Hybrid: 195 hp combined power, 17.2 kWh battery, 85 km electric range (WLTP), 2-hour charging (7.4 kW charger)

195 hp combined power, 17.2 kWh battery, 85 km electric range (WLTP), 2-hour charging (7.4 kW charger) Hybrid: 145 hp, 6-speed e-DCS6 automatic transmission, 50% urban electric driving

145 hp, 6-speed e-DCS6 automatic transmission, 50% urban electric driving Diesel: 1.5 L BlueHDi, 130 hp, EAT8 automatic transmission

1.5 L BlueHDi, 130 hp, EAT8 automatic transmission Interior Features: 10-inch touchscreen, customizable ambient lighting, AGR-certified seats, optional Focal® Premium Hi-Fi System

10-inch touchscreen, customizable ambient lighting, AGR-certified seats, optional Focal® Premium Hi-Fi System Exterior Features: Illuminated emblem, three-claw LED light signature, diamond-cut alloy wheels (17″ or 18″)

Illuminated emblem, three-claw LED light signature, diamond-cut alloy wheels (17″ or 18″) Boot Space (SW Model): 598-1,487 liters, powered tailgate

Explore More from Peugeot: A Brand Committed to Innovation and Sustainability

Beyond the 308, Peugeot offers a diverse range of vehicles designed to cater to various needs and lifestyles, from compact city cars to spacious SUVs. For those interested in electric mobility, the Peugeot E-208 and E-2008 provide excellent alternatives, each with their own unique features and benefits. Peugeot’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident across its entire lineup, ensuring that every model delivers a balance of performance, efficiency, and style. Whether you’re in the market for a family-friendly estate or a sleek electric hatchback, Peugeot has a vehicle that will exceed your expectations and redefine your driving experience.

