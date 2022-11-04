New Nothing Ear Stick lands on O2

The new Nothing Ear Stick was made official recently, the device is available to buy direct from Nothing and now it is also available from mobile carrier O2.

The Nothing Ear Stick retails for £99 in the UK, the device costs $99 in the US, and the device comes with some great features and a unique design.

Feel life. Not tech. This is enhanced comfort. Ergonomically shaped not to be noticed by over 100 pairs of ears. Lightweight. Listen. Game. Stream. Made to wear all day long.

Tech gets in the way too often. Of what we want to experience. The sensations. The emotions. Ear (stick) takes away those walls. This is tech you can’t feel. So you can experience everything else.

Sound comes to life. Rich depths. Clear highs. Bold details. Beautifully balanced. At any frequency. All are made possible by the industry-leading custom dynamic driver.

Everything. Exactly as you’re meant to hear it. Nothing lost. Smart software detects bass loss as you wear the earbuds, tuning the equalizer curve to the optimal level. For perfectly punchy depth. Every time.

You can find out more details about the new Nothing Ear Stick over at O2 at the link below and also over at the Nothing website.

Source Nothing, O2



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals