New Nissan Qashqai Starts at £30,135 in the UK

The Nissan Qashqai has been a trailblazer in the automotive industry since its introduction, setting the standard for the crossover SUV segment. With each iteration, the Qashqai has continued to evolve, incorporating innovative technology, refined styling, and enhanced performance. The latest version of the Nissan Qashqai is no exception, showcasing a host of improvements that solidify its position as a leader in its class.

Exterior Design: A Bold New Look

The new Nissan Qashqai commands attention with its striking exterior design. The front grille features high gloss, three-dimensional comma-shaped elements that create a bold and distinctive appearance. The updated headlights, which include sequential turning lights on the N-Design and Tekna grades, add a touch of sophistication to the Qashqai’s front fascia. At the rear, four individual lighting elements in a “super red” shade create a unique and memorable look.

The Qashqai’s exterior is further enhanced by a range of new alloy wheel options. Mid-grade models come standard with 18″ diamond cut alloys, while higher grades offer the choice of 19″ or 20″ diamond-cut alloys. These wheels not only add to the Qashqai’s visual appeal but also contribute to its overall performance and handling.

Interior Refinement and Technology

Step inside the new Nissan Qashqai, and you’ll be greeted by a refined and technologically advanced interior. The upper grades feature premium Alcantara® trim, adding a touch of luxury to the cabin. The ambient lighting system, with 64 color options, allows drivers to personalize the interior atmosphere to suit their mood or preferences.

The Qashqai’s technology package has also been upgraded, with features like the Around View Monitor now offering a 3D function for enhanced visibility and safety. The integration of Google built-in and Amazon Alexa compatibility brings the convenience of smart home technology to the road, allowing drivers to seamlessly connect their digital lives with their driving experience.

e-POWER: The Future of Efficient Driving

One of the most significant advancements in the new Nissan Qashqai is the introduction of the e-POWER powertrain. This innovative system combines a 140kW electric motor with a 1.8kWh battery, offering drivers the sensation of an electric drive without the need for external charging. The e-POWER system not only provides a smooth and responsive driving experience but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Nissan has always prioritized safety, and the new Qashqai is no exception. The vehicle comes equipped with a range of advanced safety features and driver assistance technologies, designed to provide peace of mind and enhance the overall driving experience. From intelligent emergency braking to lane departure warning, the Qashqai offers a comprehensive suite of safety features that help protect drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike.

A Compelling Choice for SUV Enthusiasts

With its striking design, advanced technology, and efficient powertrain, the new Nissan Qashqai is a compelling choice for SUV enthusiasts. Its competitive pricing, starting at £30,135 in the UK, makes it an attractive option for those seeking a stylish and feature-rich vehicle without compromising on value. As the Qashqai continues to evolve and innovate, it is poised to maintain its position as a leader in the crossover SUV segment, setting the standard for others to follow.

Source Nissan



