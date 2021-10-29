New Nikon NX MobileAir and NX Tether camera apps for FTP and tethered shooting

As well as launching their new flagship Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera this week and a new telephoto zoom lens, Nikon has also launched 2 new applications in the form of NX MobileAir for phones and the NX Tether software for computers. The new Nikon NX MobileAir app has been designed to allow your smartphone to upload images taken with Nikon digital cameras to an FTP server without using a computer, and will be available to use from November 24th, 2021 onwards.

The NX Tether app offers photographers a method to connect their camera to their laptop or computer for tethered shooting with Nikon digital cameras. Enabling the adjustment of camera settings on the computer and supporting remote shooting, will be available available to download for free from November 4th 2021.

Nikon NX MobileAir app features

NX MobileAir app supported cameras : Android: Z9, Z 7II, Z 6II, Z 50, D6, D5 : iOS: Z9

Workflow efficiency is increased with the automatic import of captured images to a smart device, automatic attachment of IPTC metadata information during image import, automatic upload to a pre-registered FTP server, and support for an auto straighten function convenient during the automatic upload of images.

Option to import only protected images within the camera to a smart device, and upload to an FTP server.

Imported images within the application can be selected manually for upload to an FTP server.

The number of albums that can be created, and the maximum number of images storable in each album are unlimited.

Reliable and high-speed image import is possible via USB wired connection without setting adjustments on the camera side.

Voice memos can be imported simultaneously with the image to the smart device. IPTC metadata information can be edited while playing the voice memo.

IPTC metadata information can be added manually, voice memos can be input for each IPTC metadata item, and images can be viewed and edited within the application.

Supports the upload of images captured with a smart device or cameras of other brands to an FTP server.

Features settings that are effective for preventing mis-operation, such as screen lock during operation, as well as a resend function in case of import error.

IPTC metadata and FTP upload settings can be set for individual albums

Nikon NX Tether software features

The new Nikon NX Tether software is supported by the Nikon Z9, Z 7II, Z 6II, Z 7, Z 6, Z 5, Z fc, Z 50, D6, D780 and is available on both Windows and Mac.

All functions can be used free of charge.

High operability achieved through a user interface that features a simple, consolidated layout for the basic functions required for tethered shooting

Features the same operation icons that are utilized in Nikon digital camera interfaces, supporting intuitive operation.

The operation panel can be minimized, enabling images to be viewed with less distraction.

Supports a function that notifies users of transmission errors via sound and display.

Works not only with NX Studio, but also in collaboration with software such as Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Capture One.

Source : Nikon

