Nikon LuFact ultra-compact machine vision camera

Nikon has this week launched its new LuFact ultra-compact machine vision camera in the form of the LuFact AH020-MR Camera head and I/F conversion unit LuFact A1000-G. The LuFact is Nikon’s first machine vision camera leveraging their specialized image processing technology that has been developed across many years of digital camera innovation.

The machine vision camera supports Microsoft Windows 10 64 bit and the Software Development Kit features a development environment within Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 and the development language is C/C++

Machine vision camera

“The ultra-compact LuFact design was achieved by separating the camera head that captures images from the interface conversion unit (I/F conversion unit) that performs image processing. This efficient design enables easy installation onto existing equipment, production lines, robot hands and many other varied applications. This release includes LuFact products having two different types of camera heads, a high-sensitivity model and a high-resolution model, as well as two types of I/F conversion units featuring different transmission standards.”

“The product name LuFact evolved from the phrase “Luminous Factory Camera” and describes a camera that dramatically improves manufacturing capabilities by bringing to light things that were previously not visible. There is an ever-increasing need for digital transformation at manufacturing sites to improve productivity, reduce costs, and create new products and services.

Machine vision cameras able to quickly capture images with ultra-fine sensitivity and resolution are necessary to automate the monitoring and visual inspection of manufacturing processes that were historically performed by humans. When considering installation on existing equipment, within production lines, to robot hands, etc., it is imperative that the cameras are also compact and lightweight with a high degree of freedom in installation.”

Source : Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals