New Nikon PROSTAFF P7 and P3 binoculars

Nikon has this week introduced new binoculars to its range in the form of the PROSTAFF P7 and PROSTAFF P3. The PROSTAFF P3 series binoculars provide a wide apparent field of view (62.9° for 10×42, 62.6° for 8×30) and are the successor PROSTAFF 3S, while the 8×30 and 10×30 models further extend the range.

Multilayer coating is applied to the P3 lenses and high-reflectivity silver-alloy mirror coating is applied on the mirror surfaces of the prisms. The Nikon PROSTAFF P3 binoculars are particularly ideal for novices and can be used for nature-watching, birdwatching and many other outdoor activities.

PROSTAFF P7

The PROSTAFF P7 series binoculars offer a more refined consumer experience together with a wide apparent field of view (62.9° for 10×42, 62.6° for 8×30) that offers “spectacular viewing” says Nikon and future a dioptre adjustment ring locking system to prevent unintentional rotation

“Multilayer coating is applied to all lenses and prisms. Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating and phase correction coating are applied to the roof prisms. All of this effectively combines to deliver a bright field of view plus natural colour fidelity. Oil- and water-repellent coating applied to the objective lens and eyepieces allows smudges like fingerprints to be easily wiped off.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Nikon, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Nikon PROSTAFF P7 Binoculars features :

Wide apparent field of view (62.6° for 8×30, 62.9° for 10×42)

Dielectric high-reflective multilayer prism coating ensures superior transmittance uniformity across the visible range, resulting in brighter images and more natural colour fidelity

Phase-correction-coated roof prisms for high resolution

All lenses and prisms are multilayer-coated for brighter images

Oil- and water-repellent coating applied to the objective lens and eyepieces allows smudges like fingerprints to be easily wiped off

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

Dioptre adjustment ring locking system prevents unintentional rotation

Lead- and arsenic-free glass is used for all lenses and prisms

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas

Rubber armouring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Lightweight body uses fibreglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Nikon PROSTAFF P3 Binoculars features :

Wide apparent field of view (62.6° for 8×30, 62.9° for 10×42)

High-reflectivity silver-alloy mirror coating applied on the mirror surfaces of the prisms for a bright and clear view

Multilayer-coated lenses for bright images

Long eye relief design ensures a clear field of view, even for eyeglass wearers

Lead- and arsenic-free glass is used for all lenses and prisms

Turn-and-slide rubber eyecups with multi-click facilitate easy positioning of eyes at the correct eyepoint

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fog-free with O-ring seals and nitrogen gas

Rubber armouring for shock resistance and a firm, comfortable grip

Lightweight body uses fibreglass-reinforced polycarbonate resin

Source : Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals