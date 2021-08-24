New new MacBook Pro’s to have the same performance

We have been hearing rumors about the new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro for some time, the new notebooks are expected to launch this fall.

According to a recent report, both the 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro notebooks will have the same performance.

Apple will apparently use the same M1x Apple Silicon processor in both notebooks, in the past Apple has used a faster processor in the larger MacBooks when they had Intel processors. The news comes from Twitter users Dylan, you can see the tweet below.

It’s comforting to note that both MacBook Pro’s that are coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance. It’s definitely a win for those who like to opt for the smaller size but expect a notable increase in price for the 14 inch over the 13 inch. — Dylan (@dylandkt) August 24, 2021

Apple’s new MacBook Pro notebooks are expected to come with some impressive performance, they are rumored to get a number of other upgrades as well as the new processor. The displays on the notebooks is another place where we are expecting major changes and this may include mini LED displays for both laptops the displays will also feature slimmer bezels. There will also apparently be a new web camera which will be capable of 1080p.

We are expecting Apple to make their new Macs official at a press event in October, there may also be a new larger iMac at the event.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

