New Motorola One Vision Plus smartphone gets benchmarked

It looks like Motorola is getting ready to launch a new smartphone as the Motorola One Vision Plus recently appeared in some benchmarks.

The Motorola One Vision Plus was recently listed on Geekbench and the listing has confirmed some of the handsets specifications.

The handset is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor, the previous model used a Samsung Exynos processor.

The device is also listed with 4GB of RAM and it is rumored to come with 64GB of included storage, it looks like it will also have a 6.3 inch display, no details on the exact resolution as yet.

As soon as we get some more details on the One Vision Plus, including a full list of specifications and ome photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Playfuldroid

