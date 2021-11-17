New Moto Watch 100 smartwatch unveiled

Motorola has launched a new smartwatch, the Moto Watch 100 and the device is launching in the US and it will retail for $99.99.

The new Moto Watch 100 comes with a 1.3-inch circular display and the device comes with Moto OS and not Google’s Wear OS.

Made from the most durable materials, the moto watch 100 is a contemporary aluminum smartwatch that’s high on value and impact. Multiple health and lifestyle features, extended battery life, and an all-new streamlined OS let you focus on what matters.

The new Motorola smartwatch features a 42 mm case and it will be available in a choice of two colors, Phantom Black, and Glacial Silver.

The device features a 355 mAh battery and it comes with a quick charge feature that can charge the device from zero to one hundred percent in just 60 minutes. The battery will apparently give you up to 14 days of usage.

The new Moto smartwatch is waterproof up to 5ATM and it comes with a choice of different straps, the device features a SPo2 tracker, heart rate monitor, and more.

The new Moto Watch 100 smartwatch is launching in the US first and it will retail for $99.99, it is also expected to launch in the UK and Europe at a later date.

Source Motorola

