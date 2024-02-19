New Mini Cooper E Classic Trim unveiled

Mini has unveiled a new version of their electric Mini, the Mini Cooper E Classic Trim and the car comes with a range of 305 kilometers and it can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 28 minutes.

The car comes with 135 kW or 184 horsepower and it features 290 Nm of torque, it has a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 7.3 seconds and it comes with a range of design changes over the standard model.

The fully electric MINI Cooper combines a modern, ecological drive with brand-typical driving pleasure. Like the entire new MINI model family, the MINI Cooper E is also available in four redesigned vehicle trims. The Classic Trim offers expressive body colors and contrasting roof finishes. The puristic design of the iconic MINI three-door model is particularly expressive in Sunny Side Yellow, with a contrasting roof and mirror caps in white.

In this trim level, the surfaces of the cockpit are covered with two-tone black and blue knit material. This creates a stylish contrast to the high-quality synthetic leather seats made of Vescin. They are available in gray or black with a perforated houndstooth pattern.

“With the new all-electric MINI Cooper E, we offer a great entry-level option into the new MINI family. Its 184 hp guarantees exciting agility and exciting acceleration without any sacrifices.” says Stefanie Wurst, head of MINI.

You can find out more information about the new Mini Cooper E Classic Trim model over at the Mini website at the link below as yet there are no detyails on pricing.

Source Mini



