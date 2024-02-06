New MG3 to ve unveiled at Geneva Motor Show

MG has revealed that the new MG3 will be made official at the 204 Geneva Motor Show later this month, the car will be unveiled on Monday the 26th of February 2024 at a press event at the Geneva Motor Show.

Several teaser sketches of the new MG3 have been unveiled and MG will reveal its latest hybrid technology at the press event, you can see more details about what the car maker has planned below.

Replacing the petrol model which has been well-established in the brand’s UK home market, the MG3 Hybrid Plus represents a landmark in MG’s powertrain development, offering customers their first opportunity to drive a pure hybrid MG. The technologically advanced hybrid system delivers a class-leading combination of efficiency, performance, and the capability for zero-emissions driving; setting new standards in the all-important supermini sector.

The new MG3 underlines MG’s commitment to offering customers generous levels of driver assistance and entertainment features as standard, such as new twin-display screens and a wide choice of connected services.

Aiden He, CEO of MG Nordic & Benelux, said: “The MG3 is poised to deliver an exceptional blend of real-world performance, economy, refinement, and technology for a hybrid B-segment hatchback. We’re confident it will be a very strong challenger in a market where customers demand both excellent value and practicality.”

You can find out more details about exactly what MG has planned for the 2024 Geneva Motor Show over at the company’s website at the linnk below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the new MG3.

Source MG



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals