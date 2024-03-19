New MG3 Hybrid+ starts at £18,495 in the UK

MG has launched their latest hybrid in the UK, the MG3 Hybrid+ and pricing for the car starts at £18,495, for the SE model, there is also a second model in the range called the Trophy and this retails for £20,495.

The new MG3 Hybrid+ comes with a 7-year/80,000-mile warranty and the car features a 100 kW electric motor and a 1.5 litre petrol engine, which gives the car a combined 143kW and a 0 to 62 time of just 8 seconds.

The MG3 Hybrid+ range features integrated dual-screen technology, 16-inch alloy wheels, built-in satellite navigation, compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the comprehensive MG Pilot safety system, and a rear-view camera. The MG Pilot suite encompasses a variety of safety measures such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (LKAS), and Adaptive Cruise Control, ensuring enhanced safety on the road.

Elevating luxury and convenience, the MG3 Hybrid+ Trophy variant boasts additional premium features like a 360-degree camera, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless start and entry, tinted windows for privacy, automatically adjusting rain-sensing wipers, and LED projector headlights for improved visibility.

You can find out more information about the new MG3 Hybrid+ over at the MG website at the link below, the car is now available to order with pricing starting at £18,495 on the road.

Source MG



