New MG 4 EV lands in the UK in September

Last week we got to see the new MG 4 EV and now the carmaker has announced that the car will be launched in the UK in September

The company has not revealed all of the details about the car, we do not know its exact range as yet, you can see more information below.

Designed for a wide range of vehicles, the MSP can be used flexibly in models across different vehicle segments, from hatchbacks to SUVs and sports cars – suitable for wheelbases ranging from 2,650 to 3,100 mm. The manufacturer has also revealed its new integrated battery structure has a height of just 110mm, enhancing roadholding and driver engagement even further.

The MG4 EV marks a bold new direction for MG Motor UK, with the company underlining an enhanced driving experience derived from a new rear-wheel drive platform which allows 50:50 weight distribution.

The new MSP has been designed to maximise battery efficiency, with concerted efforts to further reduce weight and allow scalable range and performance for a wide variety of customer requirements, offering enhanced interior space and luggage capacity. Initially available with battery capacities from 51kWh to 64kWh, the MG4 EV will be capable of between 218-281 miles range on the WLTP cycle.

