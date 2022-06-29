Geeky Gadgets

New MG 4 Electric unveiled

MG has launched a new electric car in the UK, the MG 4 Electric and it will come with a range of up to 450 kilometers.

The new MG 4 Electric will be available with 51 kWh and 64 kWh capacities and it will be launching in Europe later this year.

With the new MG4 Electric based on the newly developed MSP, the MG brand enters the important European C-segment as a smart choice for motorists who are ready to embrace an electric lifestyle. With a length of 4,287 mm, a width of 1,836 mm and just 1,504 mm in height, the five-door hatchback is perfectly suited to its competitive environment. The MG4 Electric offers a comfortable and spacious cabin with enough space for a family of five, while maintaining sleek and sporty proportions. In addition, its balanced 50:50 weight distribution allows better handling, more direct steering movements and fast cornering. In combination with rear-wheel drive, the new MG4 Electric ensures optimum driving pleasure.

The low height of the car is made possible by its particularly flat battery. The MG4 Electric uses the flattest battery developed by SAIC Motor. With a height of just 110 mm, it’s even the thinnest battery in its class. The MG4 Electric will initially be available with battery capacities of 51 kWh and 64 kWh, allowing a range of up to 350 and 450 kilometres respectively, according to the WLTP cycle.

You can find out more information about the new MG 4 Electric over at MG at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source MG

Filed Under: Auto News

