New Mercedes GLA SUV unveiled

Mercedes Benz has unveiled a facelift version of its Mercedes GLA and the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, this includes a new design for the front and rear.

The car also comes with LED High-Performance headlights and a 10.25-inch media display and the latest version of the MBIX infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz is significantly upgrading the compact GLA SUV with numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment. The new radiator grille with vertical louvers and horizontal fin enhances the powerful character. The hood with discreetly suggested power domes underlines the confident appearance, in addition to the redesigned front bumper with visual underguard protection.

Added to this is the new modern light signature in the standard LED High Performance headlights and LED taillights. Mercedes-Benz expands the range of individualization options for the new GLA with new Starling Blue Metallic paint and three additional wheel designs in 18- and 20-inch sizes.

The free-standing double screen is one of the highlights of the significantly elevated interior. It features a 10.25-inch driver display and 10.25-inch central multimedia display as standard. These offer a holistic high-tech experience and enhance the open-plan architecture. The steering wheel is upholstered in Nappa leather as standard, and a heated steering wheel is also available for the AMG Line interior for the first time.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes GLA SUV over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, the car will be available in the U.S. later this year.

Source Mercedes





