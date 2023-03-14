New Mercedes GLC Coupe gets official

The new Mercedes GLC SUV was launched last year and now Mercedes Benz has unveiled the coupe version of the car, the 2023 Mercedes GLC Coupe.

The 2023 Mercedes GLC Coupe comes with a new design and also a range of new features including the latest technology with a 12.3-inch display.

The new GLC Coupe combines sporty performance with high efficiency. It is available as a mild hybrid with 48-volt technology and an integrated starter-generator for an extra boost and energy recuperation. And the new GLC Coupe is at home on almost any terrain. Whether on- or off-road, it impresses with its comfort and agility thanks to standard sport suspension. Off-road, the Coupe benefits from numerous features such as 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The off-road screen and the “transparent hood” as an element of the standard Surround View 360-degree camera further enhance the driving experience.

The high standards of the new GLC Coupe are evident in every detail. The hardware and software of the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system are even more intuitive.

Brilliant images in the 12.3-inch driver display and 11.9-inch central display make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions. The two LCD screens present clear and structured information. The full-screen navigation gives the driver the best possible route guidance. MBUX Augmented Video for navigation is available as an option. A camera registers the surroundings in front of the vehicle. The central display shows the moving images and also superimposes virtual objects, information and markers. These include traffic signs, directional arrows, lane-change recommendations and addresses. This makes navigation much easier, especially in city environments.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Mercedes GLC Coupe over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes Benz





