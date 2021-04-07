New Mercedes CLS unveiled

Mercedes Benz have unveiled their new Mercedes CLS and the car will be available with a CLS 450 4MATIC model at launch.

The CLS 450 4MATIC comes with a 3.0 litre inline six cylinder engine that produces 362 horsepower, it has a 0 to 60 time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 130 miles per hour.

The CLS will come to the starting line in April 2021 with a sharpened and sportier design. The front end in particular, with a new radiator grille and bumper, demonstrates an even stronger and more dynamic expression of the four-door coupe. At the same time, the interior has been upgraded with additional leather and trim combinations as well as a new-generation steering wheel. With its comprehensive refresh last summer, the CLS was technologically updated with the introduction of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system and enhanced driver assistance systems. The modernized Mercedes-Benz CLS celebrates its world premiere in April and will arrive in U.S. dealerships in early 2022.

As a coupe, the CLS, along with all roadsters and cabriolets, belongs to the category of dream cars at Mercedes-Benz. To date, more than four million units have been sold to customers all over the world, including more than 450,000 CLS models since the launch of the first generation in 2004. China was the largest sales market for the CLS Coupe in 2020, followed by South Korea, the U.S. and Germany. The reason most frequently cited by customers for buying the CLS is its design: sportiness is the true luxury in this customer segment.

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes CLS over at Mercedes Benz at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals