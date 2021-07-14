New Mercedes AMG SL interior revealed

Mercedes Benz are getting ready to make their new Mercedes AMG SL official and now they have released some photos of the interior of the car.

According to Mercedes Benz the car comes with a new instrument panel inspired by aviation, it also gets a range of new features and more.

The interior design of the upcoming all-new SL transforms iconic elements from the first 300 SL Roadster into the modern era. Thanks to its Mercedes-AMG performance genes, the new generation appeals to a sporty target group as well as customers looking for maximum comfort. Fine materials, meticulous workmanship and attention to detail further underscore the high luxury standards in the interior. The cockpit design focuses on the driver and impresses with a harmonious overall impression, right down to the adjustable central display in the center console. The completely redesigned space concept features a 2+2 seating configuration while offering more functionality and more space. The innovative MBUX infotainment system also offers a choice of several unique display styles and modes.

The original 300 SL Roadster is certainly one of the most famous automotive design icons. Its minimalist and high-quality interior inspired our designers to create the interior for the new Mercedes-AMG SL. For the new- generation of the iconic SL, the designers created a mix of analog geometry and a digital world – called “hyperanalog”. A good example of this is the fully digital instrument cluster, which is integrated into a three- dimensional visor.

