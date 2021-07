Mercedes Maybach S Class now available in the UK for £162,390

The new Mercedes Maybach S Class is now available to buy in the UK and prices for the car start at £162,390.

There are three models available the Maybach S 580 4MATIC, Maybach S 580 4MATIC First Class and Maybach S 680 4MATIC First Class. The cars come with either a V8 or V12 petrol engine.

Particularly suitable for chauffeured driving, the wheelbase is 18 cm longer compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This focus on the rear area is underlined by even more refined appointments, with new massaging functions and an extensive upgrade for the First Class rear compartment.

The S 580 4MATIC features a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, which produces 503 hp and 700 Nm of torque. A further 20 hp and 200 Nm of torque is available thanks to the EQ Boost mild hybrid system. This features an integrated starter-generator powered by the 48 V on-board electrical system, improving overall performance and efficiency. It can reach 62 mph from standstill in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. The S 580 4MATIC can deliver between 24.1 and 25.5 mpg on the combined cycle and emits 253 g/km of CO 2 (the First Class variant releases 265 g/km).

You can find out more details about the new Mercedes Maybach S Class over at Mercedes Benz at the link below. The first deliveries of the car will start this autumn.

