New Mercedes AMG SL body shell revealed

Mercedes Benz has revealed the body shell for their new Mercedes AMG SL which is currently in development.

The new Mercedes AMG SL is coming next year and the photos give us a hint at what the final cars layout will be like.

“The development team in our bodyshell design area was faced with an extremely appealing, but also challenging task: when we were commissioned to undertake the overall development of the new SL, we started from scratch, so to speak, without building on any existing structure. We can be justifiably proud of the result, which proves, once again, the high level of development competence in Affalterbach. On the one hand we have managed to reconcile the high package demands, while on the other we have been able to achieve excellent rigidity values in all areas in conjunction with a favorable weight, so providing the basis for agile driving dynamics and exceptional comfort.” says Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes- AMG GmbH.

The requirements for the bodyshell architecture of the new luxury roadster were considerable: the specifications demanded a much more comprehensive scope than for the predecessor model series. In particular, the basic layout with 2+2 seats and the potential to accommodate a wide range of drive systems were realized here for the first time in an SL, a task that presented the developers with completely new challenges in terms of complexity. The aim was to present the Driving Performance characteristic of the brand with a focus on lateral and longitudinal dynamics, as well as to meet the high expectations in terms of comfort and safety.

You can find out more information about the new Mercedes AMG SL over at Mercedes Benz at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the final car.

Source Mercedes Benz

