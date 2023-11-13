New McLaren 750S with 3-7-59 Theme unveiled

MacLaren has unveiled a special edition version of its 750S, the McLaren 750S with 3-7-59 Theme, the car was created by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) and it showcases the race numbers of three race-winning cars.

McLaren Automotive has revealed its most ambitious and exacting bespoke livery ever – the astonishingly complex 3-7-59 Theme. Realised by the expert paint technicians at McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the Theme was showcased on a very special McLaren 750S supercar unveiled today by McLaren F1 driver, Lando Norris, McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward, and former McLaren F1 driver Derek Bell, who twice competed at 24 Hours of Le Mans in a McLaren F1 GTR. The trio of drivers were joined by Michael McDonagh, Director of MSO and Motorsport at McLaren Automotive.

Publicly revealed at luxury motorsports festival, Velocity International, taking place at Sonoma Raceway, USA, the 3-7-59 is a stunning tribute to McLaren’s unique success in winning motorsport’s unofficial ‘Triple Crown’ of victories at the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its reveal stands out as one of the most memorable moments in a year of celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of McLaren being founded, in 1963.

You can find out more details about the special edition McLaren 750S with 3-7-59 Theme just six cars will be made and each one is already sold to customers, the car and its unique paint look interesting from the photos.

