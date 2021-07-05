New Lotus Emira will be unveiled tomorrow

Lotus has announced that it will be unveiling its latest car tomorrow, the Lotus Emira, the car will be made official at 7.30 PM UK time tomorrow.

Lots will be holding their press event at their new factory at Hethel, Norfolk and the event will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

The perfect illustration of the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand, the Emira is an all-new mid-engined premium sports car that will be built in a new factory at Hethel, Norfolk. The site has been rejuvenated as part of a £100millon investment in Lotus’ UK operations.

To find out more, join Matt Windle, Managing Director, Lotus Cars, and special guests for the world premiere of the all-new Lotus Emira. The event will be broadcast live online at www.lotuscars.com and on Lotus’ YouTube and Facebook channels from 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 6 July.

You can find out more information about the new Lotus Emira a the link below we ate looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Lotus will also be showing off their new car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the car will appear at the event from the 8th and 11th of July.

Source Lotus

