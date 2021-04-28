New Lotus Emira launching on July 6th

Lotus has announced that ti will be launching a new car on the 6th of July, the Lotus Emira, the car will be unveiled at the Lotus Advanced Performance Centre, Hethel.

The car will also be headed to the Goodwood Festival of Speed on the 8th and 11th of July, the car will not be a hybrid, it will be a full petrol vehicle.

Lotus has also confirmed that, contrary to media speculation, the car will not be a hybrid. The Emira will be powered by a choice of internal combustion engines – the last time Lotus will launch an ICE car – with an exciting new powertrain partnership. The additional powertrain option will be new to Lotus, highly efficient, use cutting edge technology and be tuned to help deliver that distinctive Lotus experience.

With a distinctive new sports car design influenced by the Lotus Evija hypercar, Emira marks the acceleration of the brand’s product-led offensive into a new era of contemporary design, highly efficient powertrains, and everyday usability coupled with explosive performance.

We are looking forward to finding out more information about the Lotus Emira and will have full details on the car in July.

Source Lotus

