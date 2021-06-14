New Lexus NX plug-in hybrid SUV gets official

Lexus has unveiled their new Lexus NX plug-in hybrid SUV and the car comes with a new design and a range of new features.

The Lexus NX will be available with a range of power options including the NX 350h and the NX450h+, more details below.

Lexus has drawn on more than 15 years of hybrid technology expertise to produce its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the new NX 450h+. The halo electrified model in the new NX range, it features a four-cylinder 2.5-litre hybrid engine and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with 18.1 kWh, the highest capacity in its class. An additional rear electric motor enables full-time all-wheel drive. The plug-in system is expected to give 0-100 km/h acceleration in a little over six seconds. By contrast, estimated CO 2 emissions (WLTP combined cycle) of less than 40g/km and fuel economy of less than 3 l/100 km are set to be the best in the NX’s class.

The battery’s size and capacity and Lexus’ electrified efficiency know-how combine to deliver a class-leading EV driving range of 63 km and enable all-electric driving at speeds up to 135 km/h.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus NX over at Lexus at the link below, the car will go on sale in the UK later this year, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source Lexus

