New Lexus LBX SUV unveiled

Lexus has unveiled its latest SUV, the Lexus LBX, and the car is built in a modified version of the GA-B global architecture platform, the car is powered by a 1.5 litre self-charging hybrid electric powertrain.

The new Lexus LBX comes with the latest technology from Lexus, the car features an interesting design and this is now the company’s smallest SUV in their range, you can see more details below.

Lexus has a proud history of pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo. Since its founding in 1989, it has repeatedly pioneered new thinking and new products that have changed people’s perceptions and reshaped the luxury car market. It has constantly evolved the concept of what luxury means, not just by creating desirable and exciting products, but also by redefining the complete ownership experience.

Its record of achievement today welcomes a new name: the Lexus LBX.

The all-new, self-charging hybrid electric LBX is the smallest Lexus yet, but fully deserving of its status as a landmark model, one which breaks down the traditional luxury hierarchy and which will be a game-changer for the brand in Europe.

LBX stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, a compact SUV that will extend Lexus’s brand appeal into new market territory. It embraces contemporary ideas in design and technology while maintaining the distinguishing Lexus qualities of luxury craftsmanship and omotenashi hospitality.

This is a car that’s accessible and easy to live with, but which makes no compromises in quality and attention to detail: the essence of Lexus has been distilled into a smaller package, transcending customers’ traditional expectations of what a premium compact SUV can offer.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus LBX SUV over at Lexus at the link below, the car will go into production later this year, ad yet we do not have any details on how much it will cost.

Source Lexus



