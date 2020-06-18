New Lenovo ThinkPad P laptops launch with ‘Ultra Performance Mode’

Lenovo has launched its new ThinkPad P laptops this week premiering its new “Ultra Performance Mode” and taking the form of the ThinkPad P15, ThinkPad P17, ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 and the all new ThinkPad P15v. The Lenovo ThinkPad P Series and the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 will feature the new Ultra Performance Mode, enabling users to take full control of their performance settings. The ThinkPad P15 and P17 also including a new 94WHr battery and up to 4 TB of storage, along with up to 128 GB DDR4 of memory and UHD Dolby Vision HDR displays.

– ThinkPad P15 and P17 will be available from July, starting at $1,979 and $2119, respectively.

– ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 will be available from July, starting at $2,019.

– ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 will be available from July, starting at $1749.

– ThinkPad P15v will be available from July, starting at $1,349.

“Ultra Performance Mode was born from Lenovo’s dedication to push beyond, compelling Lenovo to go back to the drawing board, look inside the system itself and redefine design parameters. Enabled by default as a setting in BIOS, Ultra Performance Mode relaxes restrictions on acoustics and temperature, tapping into the full potential of the GPU and CPU, and leveraging an improved thermal design to maintain the integrity of the machine and deliver increased performance.”

“Professionals across industries require the highest level of power and performance from their mobile workstations to meet the demands of their workflow,” said Sandeep Gupte, senior director of professional visualization, NVIDIA “Powered by NVIDIA Quadro RTX, Lenovo is offering a truly customizable and full-powered workstation experience – whether people are on the go or at home.”

Source : Lenovo

