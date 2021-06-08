New Kia Sportage gets official

Kia have announced the new SUV, the Kia Sportage and the car comes with a new design and a range of new features.

The new Kia Sportage also gets a new interior as well as exterior and it features a panoramic curved display and more.

The exterior challenges design norms and moves the Sportage identity into the next generation, while paying homage to its rich heritage. Tense and crisp lines ripple along the refined body, amplifying dramatic styling tensions. At the same time, clean but muscular surfaces join forces with intricate graphics to give the SUV a dynamic and assertive road presence. On the inside, a space has been created that is truly state-of-the-art, fusing high-tech features into contemporary style.

“Reinventing the Sportage gave our talented design teams a tremendous opportunity to do something new; to take inspiration from the recent brand relaunch and introduction of EV6 to inspire customers through modern and innovative SUV design. With the all-new Sportage, we didn’t simply want to take one step forward but instead move on to a different level in the SUV class,” commented Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center.

You can find out more information about the new Kia Sportage over at Kia’s website at the link below, it will launch in the UK and Europe in September.

Source Kia

