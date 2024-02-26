New Jeep Avenger 4xe unveiled

Jeep has launched its latest SUV, the Jeep Avenger 4xe and the car comes with hybrid technology and a 48V mild hybrid system the car will be available to order before the end of 2024, an exact date has not been given as yet.

Elevating Avenger’s legendary capability to new heights, the 4xe variant receives a significant upgrade with the integration of the all-wheel system. By harnessing the power of electrification, the new Avenger 4xe provides unparallel traction and off-road performance. The vehicle couples 136 hp (100 Kw) thermal engine with two electric motors of 21 kW each, capable to move both the axles and ensuring 1900 Nm available torque at rear wheels. Thanks to the “power looping” technology, the new Avenger 4xe guarantees all-wheel drive traction regardless of the battery charge status, delivering a seamless and confident driving experience across the most challenging diverse terrains.

The new Avenger 48V Mild Hybrid system allows to drive in full electric mode at low speeds thanks to the combination of the automatic 6-speed e-DCS6 dual-clutch transmission and its integrated electric engine.

You can find out more details about the new Jeep Avenger 4xe SUV over at the Jeep website at the link below, as yet there are no details ion pericing, this information will be released closer to launch.

Source Stellantis



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals