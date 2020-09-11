New James Bond No Time To Die trailer released

The new James Bond Movie, No Time To Die is due to hit the theaters in November, the release was rescheduled due to the global pandemic and now we have a new trailer for the Movie.

The second 007 trailer for No Time To Die gives us more details on what is going to happen in the movie and it looks like this is going to be another great Bond movie.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new James Bond movie stars Daniel Craig as Bond and Rami Malik as Safin, it will land in movie theaters worldwide on the 12th of November.

Source YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals