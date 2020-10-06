New Jaguar XF Saloon and XF Sportbrake unveiled

Jaguar has announced its new Jaguar XF Saloon and XF Sportbrake , the cars come with an updated exterior and all new interiors.

There is a new front bumper with LED headlights and a new grille and there are a range of engines including a new diesel MHEV: 204PS 2.0-litre i4 diesel MHEV.

The dynamic new Jaguar XF Saloon and XF Sportbrake feature enhanced exteriors, an all-new interior incorporating luxurious new materials, and seamlessly integrated, connected and future-proof technologies. New XF showcases contemporary British design and engineering at its best.

A next-generation, 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium turbocharged diesel engine featuring Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine power the new Jaguar XF, providing enhanced efficiency with strong performance.

You can find out more information about the new Jaguar XF Saloon and XF Sportbrake over at Jaguar at the link below.

Source Jaguar

