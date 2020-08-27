New iPads and Apple Watch appear in Eurasian Database

A new Apple Watch and some new iPads have been spotted in the Eurasian Database, there are eight versions of the Apple Watch and seven versions of the iPads.

The Apple Watch is listed with the model numbers, A2375, A2376, A2355, A2356, A2291, A2292, A2351, and A2352.

The new iPads are listed with the model numbers A2270, A2316, A2072, A2324, A2325, A2428, and A2429.

These appear to be two models of Apple’s iPad, exactly which one is not known as yet and also the new Apple Watch 6.

We recently heard a rumor that Apple would introduce their new Apple Watch 6 and some new iPads in September, with the new iPhone 12 being revealed in October. It looks like these new devices are the ones rumored for September launch.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly what Apple is planning to release and when, we will let you guys know.

Source Consomac, MacRumors

