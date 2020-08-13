Geeky Gadgets

iPhone 12 launching in October, new Apple Watch and iPad in September

Apple normally launches its new iPhones in September although this years devices have been delayed due to the global pandemic and now we have some details on when they will launch.

according to Jon Prosser the new iPhone 12 handsets will be unveiled in October, Apple will also be launching its new Apple Watch and iPad in September.

The new iPhones will apparently be announced at a press event during the week of the 12th of October and Apple will start taking pre-orders of the handsets that week. The iPhone 12 devices will go on sale in the week of the 19th of October.

The iPhone 12 Pro handsets won’t go on sale until November and pre-orders of the devices will also start in November.

These dates have yet to be confirmed by Apple, although Jon Prosser has a good track record with Apple leaks, so we suspect that these will be the launch dates for this years iPhones.

Source Jon Prosser

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

