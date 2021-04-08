New iPad Pros and iPad Mini designs leaked

It looks like we have some details on the designs of the new iPad Pro tablets and also the new iPad Mini, some new photos have been posted online by Sonny Dickson.

The photos show dummy units of the two new iPad Pro tablets which are expected to be the same sizes as the current models, 11 inches and 12.9 inches.

Refreshed iPad Pros and iPad Mini dummies. Triple Camera array on the pros. Central camera up top on iPad mini; slightly thicker. Hard to tell and different in screen size. pic.twitter.com/5Luizv1T2r — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 8, 2021

Apple are expected to make their new iPad Pro and iPad Mini tablets official some time this month, we are also expecting to see the new Apple Airtags and also some new iMacs and MacBooks.

Source & Image Credit Sonny Dickson

