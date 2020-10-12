Geeky Gadgets

New iPad Air expected to launch this week

Apple announced their new iPad Air at the press event last month and the device is expected to go on sale some time this week.

According to a recent report, Apple Store have started to receive stock of the new iPad Air ahead of its launch.

The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who has revealed that Apple have started to receive these new devices in store.

Apple is expected to announce the launch date of their new iPad Air at their iPhone press event tomorrow, we suspect it will go on sale some time this week.

