New iOS 17.4 Actions Explained (Video)

Apple’s latest iOS 17.4 update is here, and it’s bringing a fresh wave of enhancements to the Shortcuts app that iPhone, macOS, and Apple Vision Pro users will find incredibly useful. If you’ve ever found yourself wishing for more automation possibilities or streamlined tasks across your Apple devices, this update is tailor-made for you. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us more details on these new actions. Let’s delve into the new actions and improvements that have been introduced, providing you with a clear understanding of how they can elevate your device interaction.

The Shortcuts app on the iPhone is becoming even more versatile with the introduction of two new actions:

Get Orientation : This action is a game-changer for those who prefer hands-free device use. Imagine your phone automatically opening the camera app when you hold it in landscape mode. This level of automation is now possible without the need for any third-party apps. It’s all about making life simpler and your device smarter.

: This action is a game-changer for those who prefer hands-free device use. Imagine your phone automatically opening the camera app when you hold it in landscape mode. This level of automation is now possible without the need for any third-party apps. It’s all about making life simpler and your device smarter. Get Physical Activity: For the fitness enthusiasts and those always on the move, this action is a revelation. Your iPhone can now detect when you’re walking, running, cycling, or even in a moving vehicle. Based on these activities, you can set up shortcuts to launch specific apps or actions. Whether you want music to play when you start your morning jog or need directions as soon as you hop on your bike, it’s all doable with this new feature.

Practical Use Cases

These new actions aren’t just technical enhancements; they’re about enhancing your day-to-day interactions with your device. The “Get Orientation” action can, for example, automatically activate the camera in landscape mode or enable a custom “Super Mute” shortcut when the phone is placed face up. Meanwhile, the “Get Physical Activity” action can initiate navigation apps or play your workout playlist based on your activity, making your device’s responses more intuitive and personalized.

macOS Improvements

While macOS hasn’t received new actions in this update, the enhancements it has gained are noteworthy. Organizing shortcuts is now more intuitive, with the ability to drag and drop them into folders in list view. Additionally, navigating through shortcuts with menu options using keyboard arrows has been streamlined, simplifying the overall user experience on macOS.

Apple Vision Pro Enhancements

The Apple Vision Pro isn’t left out of this update, with additional shortcuts making their debut. New actions such as “Shut Down,” music recognition, and sharing inputs from shortcuts are introduced, aiming to reduce the effort in building and utilizing shortcuts. These enhancements are about making the Apple Vision Pro more user-friendly and efficient in responding to your needs.

Empowering Automation and Productivity

These updates across Apple’s ecosystem highlight the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing user automation and productivity. By integrating new actions and refining existing functionalities, Apple is enabling you to create more personalized and efficient workflows. Whether you’re using an iPhone, macOS, or the Apple Vision Pro, these enhancements are designed to make your device interactions smoother and more intuitive.

You will be pleased to know that these updates are just the beginning of what’s possible with Apple’s ecosystem. As technology evolves, so do the ways we interact with our devices. The new actions and improvements in iOS 17.4 are a testament to Apple’s dedication to innovation and user satisfaction. If you are wondering how these updates can fit into your daily life, start exploring the Shortcuts app today and discover a world of automation that awaits.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



