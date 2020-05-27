New iMac, iPad Pro and 16 inch MacBook Pro coming next year

We were expecting to see some more devices from Apple this year, another iPad Pro, a new 16 inch MacBook Pro and a new iMac, it looks like these will now launch next year.

The new comes in a report from Apple analyst Jeff Pu from research firm GF Securities and he has revealed that Apple will be announcing these new devices in 20201.

This ties in with previous rumors that we have heard, these new devices are expected to use Mini-LED displays, this is something we have been hearing rumors about for some time.

Apple are planning to launch six devices with Mini-LED displays next year, this will include a new 16 inch MacBook Pro and also a new 14 inch model. There will also be a new range of iMacs including a 27 inch model with these new displays.

We are also expecting to see a range of new Mini-LED iPads next year, including a new 12.9 inch iPad Pro, a 10.2 inch iPad and a new iPad Mini.

These new Mini-LED displays come with the same features and benefits as OLED display although they will allow for lighter and thinner designs on devices.

One device I am personally interested in seeing is the new iMac, Apple is expected to give their iMac a major new design, the same design has been used for some time.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals