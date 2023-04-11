New Hyundai i10 starts at £15,420

Hyundai has released some details and pricing on their new Hyundai i10, the car will start at £15,420 in the UK, and there will be a number of trim levels available which will include Advance, Premium, and N Line.

The new i10 will also come in two new exterior colors and there are also two new alloy wheel options, plus there is a new ra nge of standard equipment and also some new safety systems and more.

The new i10 has seen a design upgrade with a new honeycomb mesh design grille with integrated LED daytime running lights, redesigned headlamp and taillamp reflector internals, updated Hyundai emblems and new 15” and 16” alloy wheel designs.

Interior enhancements include the addition of blue LED mood lighting and a new interior trim for Premium models that offers tartan fabric seats with vertical purple lines, with colour coordinated stitching, Meta Blue air vent surrounds, black door garnish and metallic dashboard trim. N Line models retain the black and red interior that now incorporates a new seat pattern to accentuate the N Line’s sports styling.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai i10 over at the Hyundai website at the link below, the car will start at £15,420 and the new car is now available to order.

Source Hyundai





