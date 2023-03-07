New Hyundai Kona EV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Hyundai Kona EV and the car will come with a range of up to 490 km and a 65.4 kWh battery. The car was previously launched in Korea and now it is launching in Europe.

The updated Hyundai Kona will launch in Europe this summer and it will come with a range of features including a Smart Regenerative System, a Head-up Display, and more.

The second-generation KONA offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains. Customers can choose from EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each.



In an unconventional move, Hyundai Motor developed the new KONA as an EV first, in line with the company’s March 2022 accelerated electrification strategy announcement that will bring 11 new Hyundai EVs to market by 2030.



“KONA Electric will play a major role alongside our IONIQ models in reinforcing Hyundai’s EV leadership. The new model builds on the great reputation of the first-generation KONA Electric and is designed and engineered to lead the competition with its many outstanding features,” said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company.



Chang added, “At Hyundai, we don’t see the EV revolution as just the latest trend. We believe it is a pivot point for not only the industry but also for society. Through the implementation of eco-friendly mobility solutions like our EVs, we hope to speed the transition to clean mobility and make progress for humanity.”

You can find out more information about the new Hyundai Kona EV over at the Hyundai website at the link below.

Source Hyundai





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals