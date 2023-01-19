New 2023 Hyundai Kona unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled its new 2023 Hyundai Kona and the car gets a range of powertrain options including EV, HEV, and ICE.

The car comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model including 12.3-inch dual wide displays and a range of advanced driver assistance systems.

From its shark nose to tailgate, the front and rear Seamless Horizon Lamps give the new model a harmonious and unique appearance for each variant. The EV variant is further differentiated by its Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamps and is the first Hyundai model to apply this iconic design flourish.

The SUV’s sporty character is embodied by rugged wheel arch cladding with integrated front and rear lamps, side panels with dynamic wedge proportions and characteristic chrome molding that runs from the belt line to the spoiler. Its specially designed spoke 19-inch wheel design is a first for KONA.

The HEV variant uses upper and lower active air flaps (AAF), and the ICE variant has an upper active air flap for a drag coefficient improvement. The exterior active air flap conveys an EV-like appearance to the ICE and HEV while improving aerodynamic performance of both variants.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Hyundai Kona over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai





