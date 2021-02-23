New Huawei Mate X2 shown off on video

The new Huawei Mate X2 smartphone is now official and now we get to find out some more details about this new folding handset.

The video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the design and some of the features on the new Mate X2, lets find out more details about the device.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the new Huawei Mate X2 looks like an impressive device, it features a 8 inch folding display and a 6.45 inch external display.

The device comes with a Kirin 9000 processor and 8GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of RAM, it also comes with a range of cameras.

On the back of the device there is a 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 megapixel super zoom camera. On the front there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals