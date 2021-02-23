Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Huawei Mate X2 folding smartphone gets official

By

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei has announced its latest folding smartphone, the Huawei Mate X2 and the handset comes with a 8 inch folding display that features a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels.

On the outside of the device there is also a 6.45 inch display, this display comes with a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 9000 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 256GB or 512GB.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the rear there are four cameras, these include a 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 megapixel super zoom camera.

The new Mate X2 comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it has 55W fast charging, prices for the device will start at CNY 18,000 which is about $2,785 at the current exchange rate.

Source Huawei

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.