Huawei Mate X2 folding smartphone gets official

Huawei has announced its latest folding smartphone, the Huawei Mate X2 and the handset comes with a 8 inch folding display that features a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels.

On the outside of the device there is also a 6.45 inch display, this display comes with a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Kirin 9000 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 256GB or 512GB.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the rear there are four cameras, these include a 50 megapixel main camera, 16 megapixel ultra wide camera, 12 megapixel telephoto camera and an 8 megapixel super zoom camera.

The new Mate X2 comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it has 55W fast charging, prices for the device will start at CNY 18,000 which is about $2,785 at the current exchange rate.

Source Huawei

