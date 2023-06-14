New Google Pixel Feature Drop released (Video)

Google has announced its latest Feature Drop for Pixel smartphones and Pixel Watches and the update brings a range of new features to the devices, it also includes some new features for Fitbut devices.

The new update brings some new features for Google Assistant and also a new Car Crash detection feature on Pixel Phones, plus there are some updates to the cmera on Pixel phones and more.

Use your voice to ask Google Assistant on your Pixel phone to start emergency sharing or to schedule a safety check for some extra peace of mind. If you’re out for a night run, just say, “Hey Google, start a safety check for 30 minutes.” If you don’t respond to your safety check in the set duration, your emergency contacts will be notified and your real-time location will be shared.

Car crash detection on Pixel has helped keep drivers safe since launching in 2019, and now it can even keep loved ones in the loop if you’ve been in a severe crash. In addition to contacting emergency services, it can share your real-time location and call status with your emergency contacts.

Pixel 7 Pro’s Macro Focus is now available for video, so you can create larger-than-life videos of the smallest details, like butterflies fluttering or flowers waving in the wind.

You can find out more details about all of the new features that are included in the June Google Pixel Feature Drop over at Google’s website at the link below, the update has started to roll out and it will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

