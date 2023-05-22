Google Pixel 7a durarbility tested (Video)

The new Google Pixel 7a smartphone launched recently, and now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a new video from JerryRigEverything, the handset is put through a range of durability tests.

The tests include a bend test for the handset, a burn test for the display, and also a scratch test for the display, let’s see how the Google Pixel 7a performs in this new durability test.

As we can see from the video the new Pixel 7a smartphone passes the durability test, the device is apparently stronger and more durable than the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Google Tensor 2 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, there is just one storage option 128GB. There is no microSD card slot on this handset.

The device also comes with a range of cameras, on the back of the handset there is a 64-megapixel camera for photos and videos with a wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the device, there is a 13-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video chat.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



