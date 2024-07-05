New Golf GTI Clubsport and Golf R Now Available for Pre-Order

The Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport, based on the eighth generation of the iconic Golf, is now available for pre-order. This latest model combines extreme sportiness, comfort, and everyday usability, making it an attractive choice for enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. Under the hood, the GTI Clubsport features a turbocharged engine that delivers an impressive torque of 400 Nm and an output of 221 kW (300 PS). To ensure optimal performance in various driving conditions, the vehicle comes standard with an electronically controlled front differential lock, allowing drivers to tackle both the open road and the race track with confidence.

A Range of Options for Every Driver

Volkswagen offers a variety of models and pricing options to cater to different preferences and budgets. The Golf GTI Clubsport starts at 48,075 euros in Germany, providing a compelling entry point for those seeking a high-performance vehicle. For drivers who demand even more power and advanced features, the Golf R is available at a starting price of 53,795 euros, while the Golf R Variant begins at 55,065 euros. The exclusive Golf R Black Edition, which showcases a sleek, all-black design, is priced at 58,440 euros. With pre-orders now open, customers have the opportunity to secure their preferred configurations and optional packages, tailoring their driving experience to their specific needs and desires.

Elevating the Driving Experience

The new Golf GTI Clubsport and Golf R models come equipped with a range of additional features designed to enhance both aesthetics and performance. The exterior design has been sharpened, giving the vehicles a more aggressive and sporty appearance. Inside, the interior has been refined to provide a more premium and comfortable driving environment. These models also feature an intuitive operating concept, making it easy for drivers to access and control various functions and settings.

Under the skin, the Golf GTI Clubsport and Golf R boast powerful drive systems and high-end sports suspension, ensuring exceptional handling and performance. For motorsport enthusiasts, optional equipment packages are available, unlocking special driving profiles and increased top speeds. The Golf R models take things a step further with R-Performance torque vectoring, which optimizes driving dynamics and provides an even more engaging experience behind the wheel.

Uncompromising Performance and Customization

The Golf GTI Clubsport delivers an impressive 221 kW (300 PS) of power and 400 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 250 km/h. When equipped with the optional Race package, the top speed increases to 267 km/h. The Golf R takes performance to the next level, producing 245 kW (333 PS) and accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. With the R-Performance package, the top speed of the Golf R reaches 270 km/h.

For those who prefer the versatility of a wagon, the Golf R Variant offers the same impressive performance as the standard Golf R, with a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (270 km/h with the R-Performance package). The exclusive Golf R Black Edition combines the power of the Golf R with an all-black design, the R-Performance package, and IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights for a truly unique and striking appearance.

All models can be further customized with the optional Titanium Exhaust System, which ensures an individual and distinctive sound, adding to the overall driving experience.

Advanced Technology for Enhanced Driving Dynamics

In addition to the impressive performance capabilities, the new Golf GTI Clubsport and Golf R models feature advanced technologies that further enhance driving comfort and dynamics. Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) allows drivers to adjust the suspension settings to suit their preferences and driving conditions, providing a more personalized and enjoyable experience.

The Golf R models take customization to the next level, offering up to seven driving profiles, including a special Drift mode for secured terrains. This mode allows drivers to safely explore the limits of the vehicle’s performance and hone their skills in a controlled environment.

With their combination of power, performance, advanced technology, and customization options, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport and Golf R models are set to make a lasting impression on the automotive world, appealing to a wide range of drivers who seek uncompromising quality and driving enjoyment.

Source VW



