New Genesis GV60 EV gets previewed

Genesis has released some photos and details of its next electric vehicle, the Genesis GV60. This is the company’s first electric vehicle that is based on their dedicated EV platform.

The car comes with a interesting design and it features the latest Genesis technology and also their new electric vehicle technology.

The “G” in GV60 represents Genesis, while the “V” represents the vehicle’s versatility. The number ‘60’ is the lowest in the Genesis lineup and comes as the brand evolves its model-naming scheme to fit their unique design identity of ‘Athletic Elegance.’ Lower numbers will emphasize athleticism under the scheme, with elegance represented by higher numbers. Based on this system, the GV60 is Genesis’ most athletic model yet.

The front of the GV60 features a design optimized exclusively for the electric vehicle. The iconic and progressive Two-Line Quad Lamps add character to a refined and voluminous body. A wider and more athletic Crest Grille has been placed below the Quad Lamps to emphasize the dynamic performance of the GV60 and also to increase the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody

You can find out more information about the new Genesis GV60 EV o er at the Genesis website at the link below. There are no details on pricing or a launch date as yet.

Source Genesis

