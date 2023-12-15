New Genesis G80 luxury saloon unveiled

Genesis has unveiled its latest luxury saloon the 2024 Genesis G80 and the car comes with an updated design and the latest technology. The car will officially launch at the end of this month.

The new Genesis G80 comes with an updated interior and it features a 27-inch wide display the exterior gets a new Two-Line Crest Grille and headlamps which are built with MLA technology.

The new dual-mesh design accentuates the sophisticated look of the Two-Line Crest Grille on the front, while the iconic Two-Line headlamps equipped with MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology underscore Genesis’ commitment to seamlessly blending in cutting-edge technology with elegant design.

The 20-inch five double-spoke wheel design contributes to a dynamic aesthetic, reminiscent of an aircraft propeller, and strikes a perfect balance with the parabolic line of its side profile.

Rear diffusers with hidden mufflers sport a distinctive V-shape chrome trim inspired by the Crest Grille, reflecting an eco-friendly aspect of the sedan in the age of electrification.

You can find out more information about the new Genesis G80 luxury saloon over at the Genesis website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, this will be available closer to launch.

Source Genesis



