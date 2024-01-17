New Ford Kuga SUV unveiled

Ford has unveiled its latest SUV, the 2024 Ford Kuga and this new model comes with an updated design and the latest technology from Ford. The car comes with upgraded hybrid powertrains, plus a range of driver assistance technology including enhanced Adaptive Cruis Control.

The new Ford Kuga comes with an updated interior design that features a 13.2-inch landscape touchscreen display and the Ford SYNC 4 cloud-connected 5G infotainment system, more details are below.

The new Kuga range – built in Europe and designed for European drivers – offers up to 69 km of pure electric driving for Kuga PHEV customers who can take advantage of home or public charging. For drivers who may not have convenient charging close at hand, the full hybrid Kuga Hybrid offers the convenience and comfort of an electrified powertrain, with up to 900 km of driving range on a single tank of fuel and up to 64 per cent pure electric driving in the city.

Both Kuga Plug-In Hybrid and Kuga Hybrid AWD deliver significantly improved acceleration, with the reduced emissions of an electrified driving experience. Offering up to 2,100 kg of towing ability, pulling power beats all rivals and means new Kuga is able to take everything from a large caravan to a horsebox in its stride.

You can find out more information about the new 2024 Ford Kuga SUV over at the Ford website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for the various models in the range.

Source Ford



